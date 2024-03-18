 Skip to main content
Randy Gregory drawing interest from 1 NFC West team

March 18, 2024
by Grey Papke
Randy Gregory without a helmet

Sep 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory (5) during the second half against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Gregory finished last season with the San Francisco 49ers, and may not have to go far to find a new team.

The free agent pass rusher has drawn interest from the Seattle Seahawks, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde once served as the defensive line coach with Gregory in Dallas, which may be partly fueling the interest.

Seattle’s interest is preliminary, but it does make sense given Durde’s previous experience. The Seahawks could also use some reinforcements on defense, as they have endured some high-profile departures already this offseason.

Gregory started the 2023 season with the Denver Broncos, but was cut as the team looked to get younger and shed salary. He caught on with the 49ers, where he became part of their defensive line rotation and collected 2.5 sacks in five games with the team.

