Randy Gregory drawing interest from 1 NFC West team

Randy Gregory finished last season with the San Francisco 49ers, and may not have to go far to find a new team.

The free agent pass rusher has drawn interest from the Seattle Seahawks, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde once served as the defensive line coach with Gregory in Dallas, which may be partly fueling the interest.

I'm told the #Seahawks are among teams that have shown preliminary interest in Randy Gregory, per source. New #Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde was in Dallas as a defensive line coach when Gregory was with the #Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/CJmeFRSGRV — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 18, 2024

Seattle’s interest is preliminary, but it does make sense given Durde’s previous experience. The Seahawks could also use some reinforcements on defense, as they have endured some high-profile departures already this offseason.

Gregory started the 2023 season with the Denver Broncos, but was cut as the team looked to get younger and shed salary. He caught on with the 49ers, where he became part of their defensive line rotation and collected 2.5 sacks in five games with the team.