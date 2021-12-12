Watch: Cowboys DE Randy Gregory makes incredible interception

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory returned on Sunday after missing several games with a calf injury, and it didn’t take long for him to make a massive impact.

Gregory made one of the best defensive plays of the season when he came away with an interception in the first quarter. Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke tried to throw a screen pass, but Gregory tipped the ball into the air. He then made an ever better play to come down with it.

Tipped it to himself and PICKED. What a play by Randy Gregory! #DallasCowboys 📺: #DALvsWAS on FOX

Gregory was having a career year with five sacks in seven games before he got hurt. He picked up right where he left off on Sunday.