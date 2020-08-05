Randy Gregory criticizes ‘unfair’ NFL reinstatement process

Randy Gregory is eager to play in the NFL again, but he says the NFL is making his reinstatement process a difficult one.

Gregory posted a statement to Twitter on Wednesday criticizing the NFL’s handling of his reinstatement case. He said he has done everything right off the field, but the league has used the pandemic as an excuse to delay a decision. Gregory added that the NFL’s process has been “unfair” and “wrong.”

For all of you that’s wondering… pic.twitter.com/gj7nWJpw5e — Randy Gregory (@RandyGregory_4) August 5, 2020

The Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman has not played in the NFL since 2018 due to repeated violations of the NFL’s drug policy. He applied for reinstatement earlier this year, but has not heard anything even as training camp gets underway.

The Cowboys had hoped to have Gregory with them in 2020, but had essentially given up hope of that happening in recent weeks.