Friday, February 23, 2024

Randy Moss’ son signs with new team

February 23, 2024
by Larry Brown
Thaddeus Moss holds the ball

Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Moss’ son is keeping his professional football career alive.

Moss’ son Thaddeus gave a clue this week about his upcoming plans. He shared a post on his X account Wednesday that said “Wonder what football is like in Canada.”

Moss will soon have the chance to find out.

The CFL’s transactions page on Thursday indicated that Moss had signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Moss, 25, has been chasing a professional football career since his college career ended.

Moss began his career as a tight end at NC State. He then transferred to LSU and had 570 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Tigers’ national championship-winning team. Moss went undrafted but signed with Washington in 2020. He joined the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021 and mostly played for their practice squad, but he was activated for one game. Moss spent 2023 with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL. Now he’s trying out the CFL.

