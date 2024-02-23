Randy Moss’ son signs with new team

Randy Moss’ son is keeping his professional football career alive.

Moss’ son Thaddeus gave a clue this week about his upcoming plans. He shared a post on his X account Wednesday that said “Wonder what football is like in Canada.”

Wonder what football is like in Canada — Thaddeus Moss (@Thaddeusmoss) February 21, 2024

Moss will soon have the chance to find out.

The CFL’s transactions page on Thursday indicated that Moss had signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Per the CFL Transactions page TE Thaddeus Moss son of former NFL WR Randy Moss has signed with the Ticats. There were assumptions Thaddeus would be joining the team the other day when he tweeted out Oskee Wee Wee. — Ticats News (@Ticats_News) February 22, 2024

Moss, 25, has been chasing a professional football career since his college career ended.

Moss began his career as a tight end at NC State. He then transferred to LSU and had 570 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Tigers’ national championship-winning team. Moss went undrafted but signed with Washington in 2020. He joined the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021 and mostly played for their practice squad, but he was activated for one game. Moss spent 2023 with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL. Now he’s trying out the CFL.