Randy Moss threatens to fight media personality in deleted tweet

Randy Moss was extremely emotional while sharing his thoughts on the Jon Gruden situation on Sunday, and the Hall of Famer drew a lot of praise for what he said. Jason Whitlock, however, is one member of the media who was not impressed. He was highly critical of Moss, and let’s just say Moss didn’t appreciate the feedback.

Whitlock published a story on Monday in which he used the spelling “Randi” for Moss’ first name. Whitlock intentionally used a feminine spelling of the name and berated Moss for “(using) Gruden’s leaked email to ascend through the pearly gates of victimhood.”

Moss saw the story and responded on Twitter. He wrote “ON SITE!” before quickly deleting the tweet. One of Whitlock’s followers captured a screenshot:

That was Moss’ way of threatening violence against Whitlock. What he meant was “on sight,” which is described by Urban Dictionary as “a phrase you use to tell a person once you see them no word will be spoken, but hands will be thrown.” Most people know what it means, and Moss obviously thought better of threatening to beat up a fellow member of the media. That’s why he deleted the tweet.

You can see the clip of Moss talking about Gruden on “Sunday NFL Countdown” below:

Randy Moss on Jon Gruden using a racist trope in an email: pic.twitter.com/rWcHeB60is — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 10, 2021

That certainly isn’t the first time we have seen a former athlete threaten violence over something a prominent member of the media said. It was a bad look for Moss, and he probably knew it.