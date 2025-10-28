Rashee Rice gets a boneheaded taunting penalty vs. Commanders

Fans got the full Rashee Rice experience during “Monday Night Football” this week.

The Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rice had a nice “MNF” game against the Washington Commanders. In just his second game back from suspension, Rice caught nine passes for 93 yards and a touchdown as Kansas City cruised to an easy 28-7 victory over Washington.

But Rice also had a boneheaded moment in the fourth quarter at GEHA Field in Kansas City, Mo. Rice caught a 25-yard pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on a 2nd-and-17 play and then proceeded to taunt Washington safety Quan Martin, who had just tackled him.

After being brought down, Rice got up and threw the ball at Martin’s helmet. That led to a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. Here is the video of the incident.

Famously nice and unproblematic guy Rashee Rice with the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after his catch. pic.twitter.com/r79s1TCDjl — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 28, 2025

The penalty didn’t matter in the end as Rice capped off the drive by catching an 18-yard touchdown pass for the final score of the game. But it definitely illustrated the unpredictability of the 25-year-old Rice.

A former second-round pick by the Chiefs in 2022, Rice served a six-game suspension to begin the 2025 campaign due to a hit-and-run incident that took place last year. Rice, who pled guilty to multiple felonies in that case and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years in probation as a result, completed his suspension earlier this month. But even in his best individual game ever since returning, Rice was still out there making boneheaded moves.