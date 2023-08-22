 Skip to main content
Everyone had the same reaction to the Ravens’ 24-game preseason streak ending

August 21, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
The Baltimore Ravens logo at midfield

Jan 6, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Detailed view of the Baltimore Ravens logo at midfield during an AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens’ dominance over the NFL preseason has finally come to an end. A field goal in the final seconds sealed a 29-28 Washington Commanders win over the Ravens at FedEx Field on Monday, ending Baltimore’s streak of 24 consecutive preseason wins.

Commanders kicker Joey Slye connected on a game-winning 49-yard try that yielded potentially the largest preseason celebration in recent memory.

The last time the Ravens lost a preseason game was all the way back in September 2015. Baltimore lost 20-19 after they failed to complete a two-point conversation in the closing minute against the Atlanta Falcons.

With the streak finally over, several fans tried to put into perspective just how long the Ravens’ spotless preseason run lasted.

For starters, longtime Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had yet to suit up for Louisville back then. He would play three seasons for the Cardinals before being selected by Baltimore in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Ravens’ last preseason loss even predates the creation of TikTok. The social media giant was invented in 2015, days after Baltimore’s September 3 loss to the Falcons. The app was officially launched to the public in 2016.

The Denver Broncos ended up winning the Super Bowl the last year that the Ravens lost in the preseason. Peyton Manning, who has been retired for seven seasons now, was still slinging passes in the Mile High City.

2015 was also the year that “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” was released in theaters. There have now been five different live-action Star Wars films bookended by the last two Ravens preseason losses.

Back then, Barrack Obama was still the US president, while Patrick Mahomes wasn’t even the bona fide top QB on his college team.

The Ravens finished 5-11 the last time that they lost in the preseason — their worst regular season finish since 2007. Ravens fans will surely hope history does not repeat itself.

Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders
