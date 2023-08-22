Everyone had the same reaction to the Ravens’ 24-game preseason streak ending

The Baltimore Ravens’ dominance over the NFL preseason has finally come to an end. A field goal in the final seconds sealed a 29-28 Washington Commanders win over the Ravens at FedEx Field on Monday, ending Baltimore’s streak of 24 consecutive preseason wins.

Commanders kicker Joey Slye connected on a game-winning 49-yard try that yielded potentially the largest preseason celebration in recent memory.

The last time the Ravens lost a preseason game was all the way back in September 2015. Baltimore lost 20-19 after they failed to complete a two-point conversation in the closing minute against the Atlanta Falcons.

With the streak finally over, several fans tried to put into perspective just how long the Ravens’ spotless preseason run lasted.

For starters, longtime Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had yet to suit up for Louisville back then. He would play three seasons for the Cardinals before being selected by Baltimore in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The last time the Baltimore Ravens have lost a preseason (9/3/15) Lamar Jackson hadn't started playing College Football yet! (Via @WTFstats) pic.twitter.com/JPbOfrevr3 — The Sports E-cyclopedia (@The_Ecyclopedia) August 14, 2023

The Ravens’ last preseason loss even predates the creation of TikTok. The social media giant was invented in 2015, days after Baltimore’s September 3 loss to the Falcons. The app was officially launched to the public in 2016.

TikTok wasn't even invented the last time the Ravens lost a preseason game — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) August 21, 2023

The Denver Broncos ended up winning the Super Bowl the last year that the Ravens lost in the preseason. Peyton Manning, who has been retired for seven seasons now, was still slinging passes in the Mile High City.

Last time the Ravens lost a preseason game the Broncos became champions 👀 — Bryce 🎸 (@HamlerMileHigh) August 22, 2023

2015 was also the year that “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” was released in theaters. There have now been five different live-action Star Wars films bookended by the last two Ravens preseason losses.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Mad Max: Fury Road these were movies from the year the last time the Ravens lost a preseason game. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) August 13, 2023

Back then, Barrack Obama was still the US president, while Patrick Mahomes wasn’t even the bona fide top QB on his college team.

Before tonight, the last time the Baltimore Ravens lost a preseason game Obama was still in office — Charlie Kruschek (@strmchasinchuck) August 22, 2023

Patrick Mahomes was battling Davis Webb for the starting QB job at Texas Tech the last time the Ravens lost a preseason game — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) August 21, 2023

The Ravens finished 5-11 the last time that they lost in the preseason — their worst regular season finish since 2007. Ravens fans will surely hope history does not repeat itself.