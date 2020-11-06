Davante Adams gets credit for controversial touchdown catch

Davante Adams was credited with a touchdown catch on a controversial play in the first quarter of Green Bay’s game against the San Francisco 49ers in Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Thursday night.

The Packers had a 2nd-and-8 at the San Francisco 36 on their opening drive. Aaron Rodgers threw into the left part of the end zone for Adams, who made a crazy catch by the sideline.

The ruling on the field was a touchdown. But was that the right call?

FOX NFL rules expert Mike Pereira acknowledged the play was close and said you have to have either two feet down or another body part other than the hand or the foot.

Really a close play in SF. Receiver had one foot and a hand down but the hand does not count. You have to two feet down or another body part other than the hand or foot.

It was too closer to change. — Mike Pereira (@MikePereira) November 6, 2020

Adams appeared to get his elbow down in bounds on the play, barely.

The touchdown and extra point gave Green Bay an early 7-0 lead.