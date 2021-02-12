Ravens CB Jimmy Smith robbed at gunpoint

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith and his family endured a frightening situation this week.

The veteran defensive back and his family were robbed at gunpoint at their hotel. The robbers followed Smith’s family from Los Angeles International Airport to the hotel where the Smiths were staying. Jeff Zrebiec says Smith and his family were not hurt in the robbery.

Scary situation Tuesday night involving Ravens veteran CB Jimmy Smith. He and his family were followed from LAX Airport to their hotel, where they were robbed at gunpoint. Smith and his family weren't hurt. Smith has been in communication with the team about the incident. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) February 12, 2021

The Ravens said “we are aware of the situation involving Jimmy Smith. We have spoken with Jimmy and he and his family are safe.”

Smith, 32, is from Colton, Calif., which is a city in San Bernardino County, east of Los Angeles. He has played for the Ravens since being drafted by the team in the first round in 2011.

Photo: Thibous/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 3.0