Ravens CB Jimmy Smith robbed at gunpoint

February 12, 2021
by Grey Papke

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith and his family endured a frightening situation this week.

The veteran defensive back and his family were robbed at gunpoint at their hotel. The robbers followed Smith’s family from Los Angeles International Airport to the hotel where the Smiths were staying. Jeff Zrebiec says Smith and his family were not hurt in the robbery.

The Ravens said “we are aware of the situation involving Jimmy Smith. We have spoken with Jimmy and he and his family are safe.”

Smith, 32, is from Colton, Calif., which is a city in San Bernardino County, east of Los Angeles. He has played for the Ravens since being drafted by the team in the first round in 2011.

