Ravens OL coach Joe D’Allesandris dies at 70

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Sunday that a member of their coaching staff has died.

Ravens offensive line coach Joe D’Allesandris died early Sunday morning at the age of 70, according to the Ravens. Several members of the team, including head coach John Harbaugh, issued statements paying tribute to D’Allesandris and offering condolences to his family.

“Coach ‘Joe D.’ was a man of integrity and a man of faith. He made us all better,” Harbaugh said. “He was our reader at team mass, and he was loved by all here.

“He was a great coach and a good man — the kind of person who you are honored to have as a friend.

“He raised three incredible, beautiful daughters, and he was a most loving husband. His grandkids also adored him. I loved him and am going to miss him, because ‘Joe D.’ was a joy. Toni has him back now. May God bless ‘Joe D.’ forever.”

Harbaugh made reference to D’Allesandris’ late wife Toni, who died following a battle with Parkinson’s disease in May 2022.

The Ravens announced on Aug. 14 that D’Allesandris would be away from the team for an extended period due to an acute illness that required treatment.

D’Allesandris had been the offensive line coach in Baltimore under Harbaugh since 2017. The 70-year-old was with the San Diego Chargers, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs prior to that.