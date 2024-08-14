Ravens coach to miss ‘extended period’ due to illness

The Baltimore Ravens will be missing a key member of their coaching staff for an indefinite amount of time.

On Wednesday, the Ravens announced that longtime offensive line coach Joe D’Allesandris was hospitalized over the weekend with an acute illness. The team said D’Allesandris “will require ongoing treatment for an extended period of time.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh also issued a statement showing support for D’Allesandris and welcoming former Houston Texans offensive line coach George Warhop as an interim replacement.

D’Allesandris has been the offensive line coach in Baltimore under Harbaugh since 2017. The 70-year-old was with the San Diego Chargers, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs prior to that. The Ravens are known for having a strong running game, so D’Allesandris will likely be missed.