Ravens coach to miss ‘extended period’ due to illness

August 14, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
A Baltimore Ravens helmet

Aug 28, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; A Baltimore Ravens helmet sits on a box on the sidelines during the second half of their game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens will be missing a key member of their coaching staff for an indefinite amount of time.

On Wednesday, the Ravens announced that longtime offensive line coach Joe D’Allesandris was hospitalized over the weekend with an acute illness. The team said D’Allesandris “will require ongoing treatment for an extended period of time.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh also issued a statement showing support for D’Allesandris and welcoming former Houston Texans offensive line coach George Warhop as an interim replacement.

D’Allesandris has been the offensive line coach in Baltimore under Harbaugh since 2017. The 70-year-old was with the San Diego Chargers, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs prior to that. The Ravens are known for having a strong running game, so D’Allesandris will likely be missed.

