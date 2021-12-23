Ravens DC has some bulletin-board material for Joe Burrow, Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens are preparing for an important divisional game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and their defensive approach on Sunday will look a bit different from the one they used in Week 15. Joe Burrow will try to take advantage of that.

The Ravens made a huge effort to slow down Green Bay Packers star receiver Davante Adams last week. Adams still caught six passes for 44 yards and a score, but he was double- and triple-covered on many plays. Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was asked if he will try to do the same with Bengals rookie Ja’Marr chase on Sunday, and he said it’s not going to happen. Why? Because Chase is not Adams, and Joe Burrow is not Aaron Rodgers.

Ravens DC Wink Martindale said he will not double/triple team Ja'Marr Chase like he did Davante Adams. "Adams is one of the top 2 receivers in the league and he's not No. 2. Aaron Rodgers is a Hall of Fame QB, and I don't think we're ready to buy a gold jacket for Joe (Burrow)." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 23, 2021

Martindale obviously meant for the comment to serve as a compliment to Adams and Rodgers, not an insult to Chase and Burrow. He’s right that the former duo have proven to be much more dangerous than the latter. Still, Burrow and Chase are more than capable of burning defenses. They may be motivated to prove to Martindale and the Ravens that they deserve just as much attention as Rodgers and Adams.

Chase has struggled with drops this year, including one very costly one a couple weeks back. That hasn’t stopped him from being one of the best deep threats in the NFL, and he should have a chance to prove it against a Baltimore secondary that has been banged up all season.