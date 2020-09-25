Ravens DC has high praise for Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has the biggest contract in American sports history, but some within the game definitely feel that it isn’t big enough.

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale thinks Mahomes is still playing for less than market value, and even offered an idea of just how much he thinks the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is worth.

“They could’ve paid him a billion,” Martindale said Friday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I’d still think he’s underpaid.”

Mahomes is so dynamic as a quarterback that Martindale isn’t the only one to think this. One of Mahomes’ teammates feels the same way. The Chiefs quarterback makes throws that few others can, and he’s a huge threat on the ground as well.

Maybe Mahomes could have gotten more money out of the Chiefs. He had other priorities when he was negotiating, though.