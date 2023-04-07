Ravens’ draft plans hint at where Lamar Jackson situation stands?

The Baltimore Ravens still expect Lamar Jackson to be their starting quarterback when the 2023 season begins, but it sounds like they are making contingency plans in case that does not happen.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “Get Up” Friday morning (via Mike Chiari of Bleacher Report) that the Ravens are in “full contingency” mode at the quarterback position. Fowler said Baltimore is “looking at basically the full spectrum of quarterbacks” in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Ravens currently have the 22nd overall pick, so they are not in play for one of the big four quarterbacks of Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis. They probably would not want to reach that much anyway, but it is not out of the question that they could take a player like Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker if he goes late in the first round.

Even if Jackson signs his non-exclusive franchise tender, the Ravens could wind up in a similar position a year from now. Unless they have reason to believe they will reach agreement with Jackson on a long-term deal, it makes sense for them to protect themselves.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said this week that the team is not changing its draft approach in the wake of Jackson’s trade request. The GM made the comments after the Ravens awkwardly scolded a reporter for asking about Jackson (video here).