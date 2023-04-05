Ravens PR awkwardly scolds reporter over Lamar Jackson question

The Lamar Jackson situation has dominated many of the headlines thus far during the NFL offseason, but the Baltimore Ravens are apparently done talking about it.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming NFL Draft. Naturally, there were several questions about Jackson. A member of Baltimore’s PR staff awkwardly cut off WJZ’s Alex Glaze at one point just because the reporter mentioned Jackson, even though the question was a valid one about the draft.

You can see the exchange below:

Tense moment in the Ravens' pre-draft press conference when a question mentioned Lamar Jackson, as it appears the media was sternly reminded not to mention the quarterback by the team pic.twitter.com/BznJOfs98k — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) April 5, 2023

Jackson recently went public with a trade request. Glaze was simply wondering if the Ravens could change their draft approach now that their star quarterback wants out of Baltimore. That is a good question and one that most certainly pertains to the draft, so it is completely unrealistic for the Ravens to expect it to not come up.

For what it’s worth, DeCosta says he does not expect the Ravens to change their draft approach because of the Jackson situation.

A recent report claimed the Ravens tried to sign a well-known quarterback this offseason. Unless they are certain they will find middle ground with Jackson, it goes without saying that they need to have contingency plans in place — whether they want to discuss those plans with the media or not.