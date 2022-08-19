Ravens bringing in ex-Super Bowl champion WR

Lamar Jackson is getting a new target with some jewelry.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Friday that free agent wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has agreed in principle to sign with the Baltimore Ravens.

Robinson, 27, signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in March but was released earlier in the week. Prior to that, he played six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, catching a total of 145 passes for 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns as a complementary target for Patrick Mahomes. Robinson also won Super Bowl LIV with Kansas City in 2020.

For Baltimore, they traded Marquise Brown, Jackson’s top receiver last season, to the Arizona Cardinals earlier this offseason. The addition of Robinson gives them more depth at the position as well as a bit more certainty in a largely uncertain summer for them.