Ravens GM makes funny admission about team’s offseason

The Baltimore Ravens have not had much luck with wide receivers in recent years, but some rival teams seem to believe the position is now one of strength for them. That is something that general manager Eric DeCosta is not accustomed to.

DeCosta was asked on Friday about his improved wide receiver group. The GM said this offseason was the first time other teams called him looking to acquire receivers, which he thought was a joke at first.

“It’s encouraging to have so much depth. I will say this — this is the first year that other teams called us looking for receivers,” DeCosta said. “I asked if that was a joke at first. So, that’s kind of cool.”

The Ravens signed veterans Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor this offseason. They also drafted former Boston College star receiver Zay Flowers in the first round. Baltimore still has Rashod Bateman, whom they drafted in the first round two years ago, and former third-round pick Devin Duvernay.

DeCosta was asked earlier this offseason about the issues the Ravens have had drafting and developing receivers. He gave a very honest response and said the team “would have some better receivers” if they had the answer to that question. The comments did not sit well with Bateman, who blasted DeCosta in a tweet he later deleted.

In addition to some new receivers, the Ravens also have a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken. You can understand why they are excited about the direction of their offense. Those teams that called about the availability of some of Baltimore’s wideouts apparently feel there is good reason for all the hype.