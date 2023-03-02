Ravens WR Rashod Bateman blasts GM, team in deleted tweet

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta shared some candid remarks this week about the team’s lack of recent success with drafting and developing wide receivers, and the comments did not sit well with Rashod Bateman.

DeCosta was asked at the Scouting Combine on Wednesday about the issues the Ravens have had drafting receivers. He said the team would “have some better receivers” if he had the answer to that question. The GM also said it is disappointing that Baltimore has failed to turn a high draft pick into an All-Pro wide receiver but vowed to “keep swinging.”

Eric DeCosta on problems drafting WRs: "If I had an answer, that would probably mean I would have some better receivers. … We're gonna keep swinging. "There have been some guys that have been successful players for us that were draft picks. We've never really hit on that… https://t.co/rjDzD0ak6u — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) March 1, 2023

“There have been some guys that have been successful players for us that were draft picks. We’ve never really hit on that All-Pro type of guy, which is disappointing, but it’s not for a lack of effort. … It’s one of those anomalies that I really can’t explain, other than to say that we’re not going to stop trying,” DeCosta told reporters.

Bateman, who was drafted by Baltimore in the first round two years ago, took what DeCosta said personally. The former Minnesota star tweeted on Thursday that the Ravens need to do a better job of coaching to players’ strengths. Bateman also said the team would have more success if they could find ways to “keep us healthy.” The 23-year-old deleted the tweet, but you can see a screenshot below:

Rashod Bateman responds to #Ravens GM Eric DeCosta's comments on his failures at selecting WRs. pic.twitter.com/fYp4czTBnD — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) March 2, 2023

Bateman followed up by tweeting “my apologies.”

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown, who was drafted by the Ravens in the first round in 2019, showed support for Bateman.

Former #Ravens WR Hollywood Brown is voicing support for Rashod Bateman. Brown was traded by Baltimore to the #Cardinals last season for a 1st round pick. pic.twitter.com/7prvy1xCrm — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 2, 2023

The Ravens obviously felt their offensive scheme was an issue, otherwise they would not have parted ways with former offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Many believe Lamar Jackson has limited what Baltimore can do with his run-first playing style, but Brown blasted that narrative after he was traded last offseason.

DeCosta is right that the Ravens have invested plenty into trying to find a legitimate No. 1 wideout. Bateman suffered a season-ending foot injury last year after playing in just seven games, so it remains to be seen if he can be that player. How the Ravens perform under their new offensive coordinator will reveal quite a bit.