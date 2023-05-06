Ravens GM admits to error with Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is owning up to his folly.

On a conference call with reporters this week, DeCosta admitted to an error with regard to star quarterback Lamar Jackson. He said that he has failed to maximize Jackson’s talents by surrounding him with quality wide receivers.

“We want to maximize Lamar’s ability,” stated DeCosta. “I’ve probably done a poor job at doing that over the last couple of years, in some ways, by not having more receivers around him. And we love the guys we have, but you know, in terms of building the best possible offense, that’s a factor too.”

Here is the full clip.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on how he has done a “poor job” at surrounding Lamar Jackson with receivers over the last few years. @IngravenVids #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/j4KxRSM11R — GUCCE💤😈 (@LJSZN) May 3, 2023

Indeed, Jackson’s cast of receivers has been lacking over the last several years (not counting Mark Andrews, who is a tight end). Since Jackson’s 2018 rookie season, the Ravens have only have one 1,000-yard wideout (Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who had 1,008 receiving yards in 2021).

Baltimore has not had a single receiver make the Pro Bowl over that span either (Devin Duvernay, who can play receiver, has earned Pro Bowl honors in the last two straight seasons but as a return specialist). It was especially bleak last year when the Ravens’ leading wideout was Demarcus Robinson, who had 458 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

But the Ravens’ fortunes at receiver will likely change this season after they signed Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency and drafted ex-Boston College All-American Zay Flowers in the first round. Jackson himself sounds pretty excited too and has set a lofty goal for himself with his new weapons.