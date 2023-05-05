Lamar Jackson has ridiculously lofty personal goal for 2023

Lamar Jackson is clearly on Cloud Nine after finally landing his big-money extension from the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens star quarterback Jackson spoke with reporters on Thursday and revealed his wild personal goal for the 2023 season — he said that he wants to throw for 6,000 yards.

“I want to throw for like 6,000 yards with the weapons we have,” Jackson said, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. “I’m not an individual award type of guy or a stat watcher. [But] I just wanna do that because no one has ever done it, and I feel like we have the weapons to do it. We’ve got explosive guys.”

Here is the full clip of Jackson’s quote.

Lamar Jackson sounds excited about the Ravens’ off-season additions, saying today, “I want to throw for like 6,000 yards with the weapons we have.” pic.twitter.com/0mq4KM8HBw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 4, 2023

That is obviously a bit of hyperbole from Jackson, who was chuckling a little when he said it. There have only been 15 times in NFL history that a QB has even managed to hit 5,000 yards in a season (with Peyton Manning holding the record with 5,477 passing yards in 2013 for the Denver Broncos). As for Jackson, his career high in passing yardage was 3,127 during his 2019 MVP season (barely even halfway to 6,000).

Nonetheless, Jackson has good reason to feel excited about next season. The Ravens added free agent Odell Beckham Jr. and first-rounder Zay Flowers to a talented corp of pass-catchers that already includes dynamic tight end Mark Andrews, multi-time Pro Bowler Devin Duvernay, and ex-first round pick Rashod Bateman. Given how much money Jackson is now set to make on top of that too, he certainly should be setting his goals sky-high.