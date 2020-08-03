Report: Ravens have interest in Jordan Reed, Delanie Walker

The Baltimore Ravens are still exploring ways to improve their passing game with a month to go until the start of the season, and they reportedly have interest in the two biggest names on the tight end market.

The Ravens are keeping tabs on both Delanie Walker and Jordan Reed, accoridng to ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

Reed was released by Washington earlier in the offseason. The 30-year-old caught 54 passes for 558 yards and two touchdowns in 2018. Reed did not play in 2019 after suffering a concussion in the preseason, and health is clearly the biggest concern with him.

Walker, 35, spent the last seven seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He played in just seven games last year before being placed on injured reserve due to a lingering ankle injury. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that Walker is 100 percent healthy and will be making a decision in the coming weeks.

Baltimore could make an even bigger splash on offense prior to Week 1, but either Reed or Walker would be a low-risk, high-upside signing at this point.