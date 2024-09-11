2-time Super Bowl champ calls out Chiefs’ training staff

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy has openly expressed his frustrations with the Kansas City Chiefs’ medical staff.

Last Thursday, Van Noy suffered a fractured orbital bone during the Ravens’ Week 1 matchup against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

On Tuesday, Van Noy went on his “McCoy and Van Noy” podcast and criticized the Chiefs’ training staff for their “super unprofessional” handling of his injury.

“I can understand how Kansas City — the players — have given that training room an F,” Van Noy told co-host Gerald McCoy, via Yahoo Sports’ Jason Owens. “With my experience, I would have probably after that gave them an F, too.”

The Chiefs may be the NFL’s most dominant team on the field over the past half-decade. But their training staff, locker room, and training room have all ranked among the worst in the NFL based on the league’s annual player survey.

Van Noy, who sustained the injury in the third quarter, said the Chiefs’ medical staff took “an entire quarter” to properly address him in the locker room.

The 2-time Super Bowl winner called the ordeal both “unacceptable” and “disappointing,” claiming the staff didn’t act with any sense of urgency.

Van Noy couldn’t help but wonder if the Chiefs’ training staff purposely slowed down given that he was an opposing player. But based on the Chiefs players’ own grades for their team’s facilities, Van Noy’s lackluster experience doesn’t sound out of the ordinary.