Ravens sign undrafted receiver with key Lamar Jackson connection

The Baltimore Ravens are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to find receivers for Lamar Jackson to throw to.

The Ravens announced nine undrafted rookie signings on Thursday, and one of those players is Donte Sylencieux, a wide receiver out of Graceland University. Sylencieux is notable because he was Jackson’s favorite target when they played together at Boynton Beach Community High School, where Sylencieux caught 10 touchdown passes from Jackson.

Donte Sylencieux and Lamar Jackson were a big-time duo at Boynton Beach (FL) High School. @Lj_era8 | @Ravens : https://t.co/qitiW5OOBd pic.twitter.com/Juelg5egum — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) May 13, 2021

Sylencieux is clearly a longshot to make the Ravens’ roster. However, he’ll have a pre-existing connection with Jackson and could maybe show something during camp. Jackson will probably be happy to have him around, too.

The Ravens have been busy all offseason adding receivers to try to give Jackson more options in the passing game. Clearly, they’re serious about it, as they’ve gone back to Jackson’s high school games to take a flier here.