Ravens claim player with notable Lamar Jackson connection

The Baltimore Ravens on Monday added a player with a notable connection to quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens claimed cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. This is noteworthy as Mullen is a cousin of the Ravens quarterback.

Trayvon Mullen and Lamar Jackson are cousins — so there’s a family connection here https://t.co/7nmiZGhviu — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) January 23, 2023

This is ultimately a minor move, and the Ravens may have football reasons for bringing in Mullen, who is a former second-round pick. However, this would not be the first time the organization targeted a player with a strong connection to Jackson.

The Ravens have plenty on their plate with regard to Jackson. The quarterback is set for free agency and while the Ravens want to keep him, the two sides have been far apart in contract talks. That has led to growing speculation about the quarterback’s future, so even minor moves might be worth doing from the Ravens’ perspective if they make a good impression.