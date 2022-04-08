Ravens linked to prominent ex-Pro Bowl RB

With a rotating cast of has-beens taking turns trying their luck, the Baltimore Ravens backfield looked like an “Expendables” movie last season. But now the team may be gunning for a higher-ceiling option at the position.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Friday that free agent running back Melvin Gordon is in discussions with the Ravens about a potential contract. Rapoport notes that Gordon is the top available player at his position and that Baltimore still has a need in the backfield.

Gordon, the two-time Pro Bowler, made 16 starts for the Denver Broncos in 2021, rushing for 918 yards and eight touchdowns on 4.5 yards per carry. He would represent a sizable upgrade for the Ravens after they relied on older wash-ups such as Devonta Freeman, Latavius Murray, and Le’Veon Bell and even briefly on an undrafted second-year back in Ty’Son Williams in 2021.

Baltimore still has running backs JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards on the roster, but both players are recovering from ACL tears. The 28-year-old Gordon is an impactful runner who can take some of the load off Lamar Jackson’s shoulders and who clearly still feels he has something to prove.

Photo: Dec 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh jogs on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports