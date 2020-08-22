Earl Thomas explains his side of Chuck Clark practice fight

Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas is explaining his side of what led to a practice fight on Friday.

Thomas was sent home from practice Friday after a practice altercation with fellow safety Chuck Clark. The Ravens did not allow him to return to the team Saturday, either.

Thomas said the situation “sucks” and added that he felt he had been having one of his best training camps. He even posted video of the play from practice that led to the altercation, blaming himself for a “mental error.” That, he said, led to “built up aggression” causing a confrontation.

Thomas essentially confirms the reports that he was sent home from camp. He also appears eager to clear the air and smooth things over as soon as possible. It’s clear, though, that he has no intention of leaving the Ravens, and wants to return as soon as possible. The Ravens haven’t weighed in yet on if and when that will happen.

It remains to be seen what plans the Ravens have for Thomas. One report indicated that leading teammates don’t want him to return.