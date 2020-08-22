Earl Thomas explains his side of Chuck Clark practice fight
Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas is explaining his side of what led to a practice fight on Friday.
Thomas was sent home from practice Friday after a practice altercation with fellow safety Chuck Clark. The Ravens did not allow him to return to the team Saturday, either.
Thomas said the situation “sucks” and added that he felt he had been having one of his best training camps. He even posted video of the play from practice that led to the altercation, blaming himself for a “mental error.” That, he said, led to “built up aggression” causing a confrontation.
View this post on Instagram
Being sent home sucks I can’t take the reps I need to keep momentum going .. but I can reflect on things and keep working my plan to help the team win… This has been one of of my best camps crazy a situation like this can through dirt on it.. Here is the clip that started the fight .. A mental error on my part .. A Busted coverage that I tried to explain calmly meet with built up aggression turned into me getting into with a teammate .. Since we didn’t keep it in house and I’m getting text and calls from ESPN reporters etc : thought I’d try and clear the air .. situations like this narrow my window for error but this the path I choose.. #Footballschool #TrainingCamp #SkinwhatCat #Focused
Thomas essentially confirms the reports that he was sent home from camp. He also appears eager to clear the air and smooth things over as soon as possible. It’s clear, though, that he has no intention of leaving the Ravens, and wants to return as soon as possible. The Ravens haven’t weighed in yet on if and when that will happen.
It remains to be seen what plans the Ravens have for Thomas. One report indicated that leading teammates don’t want him to return.