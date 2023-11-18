Ravens player defends Logan Wilson over ‘dirty’ claims

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson was a menace on Thursday night, injuring three members of the Baltimore Ravens — Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr. and Mark Andrews — with controversial “hi-drop” tackles.

Although Jackson (ankle) and Beckham (shoulder) were able to remain in the game, Andrews suffered what is likely to be a season-ending ankle injury.

NFL fans from around the country began spewing venom before the game had even concluded. Social media immediately caught fire with Wilson being labeled a “dirty” player, which was promptly echoed by several members of the postgame broadcast and other reporters around the league.

Even Ravens head coach Harbaugh questioned the tackles, making a subtle argument that they were unnecessary.

“It’s a tough tackle. Was it even necessary in that situation? The other one on the sideline, there’s always plays that you send in to the league to have them look at and interpret for you,” Harbaugh said, via Pro Football Talk.

Although the hip-drop tackle is controversial, it’s not technically illegal. Yet. It’s something that will be discussed after the season and possibly outlawed but for right now, it’s still an acceptable tackle between the lines. That has led some, including Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, to defend Wilson against the accusations of being “dirty.”

“It’s kind of been brought to my attention, the narrative that’s out there right now, which I think is completely reckless,” Taylor said, via ESPN. “He plays the game the right way. I think some people have gotten ahead of themselves, labeling him a certain way.

“It’s frustrating to see that because I know what the guy is about. And I know that he’s trying to play the game the right way.”

Despite the outcry and outrage, even several Ravens players have come to the defense of Wilson. Linebacker Patrick Queen admitted he was upset that Andrew got hurt but doesn’t think Wilson is dirty, adding on the hip-drop tackle, “How else do you want us to tackle? Just let the guy run past you?”

Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard also stood up for Wilson.

“Everybody respects him. I don’t think it was intentional or dirty. I think he’s a great player. I have respect for him and think he plays the right way. I’ve never had a problem with him or heard that anyone had a problem with him,” Ricard told Ryan Mink.

Not everyone inside of the Baltimore locker room agrees with that, which is the same as outside of it. But the crux of the debate is whether or not the hip-drop tackle should be outlawed and not necessarily if Wilson is a dirty player for using it. He’s not.