Thursday, November 16, 2023

Everyone said the same thing about the play where Mark Andrews got hurt

November 16, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews getting taken down by a hip-drop tackle

A number of fans and observers echoed a similar sentiment Thursday about the play where Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews got hurt. They believe it shouldn’t be allowed.

Andrews suffered an injury just minutes into the Ravens’ clash against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

The Ravens had 1st-and-10 in the red zone on their opening drive when quarterback Lamar Jackson found Andrews for a 9-yard gain. Andrews was tackled by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, who used a hip-drop tackle to take the Pro Bowler to the ground. The play forced Andrews off the field with an apparent ankle injury.

A hip-drop tackle is when a defender wraps up the offensive player and then twists or falls to the ground using his full body weight. The play often results in defenders landing on the offensive player’s leg, which was the case when Wilson tackled Andrews.

Several voices called for the abolishment of the hip-drop tackle after Andrews got hurt.

Wilson employed the same technique on Jackson shortly after Andrews’ exit from the contest.

Andrews has 45 receptions for 544 yards across 10 games played for the Ravens this season. He leads the Ravens in receiving touchdowns with 6.

