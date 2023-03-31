Ravens reportedly tried to sign well-known QB

The Baltimore Ravens have explored contingency plans at the quarterback position as they continue to negotiate with Lamar Jackson, and they reportedly tried to sign at least one well-known player.

The Ravens tried to sign Baker Mayfield before Mayfield agreed to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to JoeBucsFan.com.

Mayfield declined because he was focused on trying to find a team that would give him a legitimate chance to compete for a starting job. He will have that in Tampa Bay, as the Bucs are officially moving on from the Tom Brady era. At the time, things had not gotten quite as tense between Jackson and the Ravens.

It is possible Mayfield would have been given a chance to start in Baltimore, especially now that Jackson has gone public with his trade request. There is also a chance Jackson could refuse to sign his non-exclusive franchise tender and miss time in 2023. Either way, Mayfield has a clearer path to a starting job with the Bucs.

The Ravens have reportedly looked into signing at least one other veteran QB. They may continue to explore that market, especially if Jackson refuses to budge from his lofty contract demands.