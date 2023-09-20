Ravens reunite with former leading rusher amid RB injuries

The Baltimore Ravens’ merry-go-round at running back continues.

The Ravens announced on Wednesday that they are reuniting with veteran back Kenyan Drake. Baltimore had hosted Drake for a workout earlier in the week, and he now joins their practice squad.

Once again, the Ravens have been ravaged by injuries at their RB spot. Starter JK Dobbins ruptured his Achilles in Week 1, and backup Justice Hill is now dealing with a toe injury that could sideline him for Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts. That leaves Baltimore down to just Gus Edwards as the lone healthy back on the active roster.

The 29-year-old Drake already played a strong role in relief for the Ravens last season, leading the team with four rushing touchdowns and adding 571 total yards from scrimmage. After signing a deal with the Colts last month, Drake was waived as part of Indianapolis’ final roster cuts before the season. Now he may get another chance to help out Baltimore (though the Ravens have an additional veteran to choose from on the practice squad as well).