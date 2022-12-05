Ravens reuniting with veteran QB amid Lamar Jackson injury

Lamar Jackson’s injury has the Baltimore Ravens circling back to an ex.

Priority Sports’ Kenny Zuckerman revealed Monday that his client, veteran quarterback Brett Hundley, has signed to the Ravens’ practice squad.

The news comes after Jackson, Baltimore’s starter at the QB position, was knocked out of their Week 13 game against Denver after suffering a knee injury (video here). Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that the former MVP Jackson is “week-to-week” and is unlikely to go next week against Pittsburgh.

Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh told reporters that QB Lamar Jackson will be “week to week” with his knee injury, with this week “being less likely.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2022

Hundley, the ex-UCLA star, has seven years of NFL experience, largely as a reserve and/or practice squad member. He was already part of Baltimore’s practice squad over the offseason but lasted less than three months before getting waived prior to the start of the 2022 campaign. After briefly joining the New Orleans Saints practice squad and then also being waived, Hundley is now back in Baltimore.

With Jackson sidelined, the 29-year-old Hundley will provide depth behind new Ravens starter, the similarly-named Tyler Huntley, who took over on Sunday after Jackson got hurt and led Baltimore to the victory. With only untested rookie QB Anthony Brown on the roster otherwise, Hundley is a good insurance plan who actually has some experience in the trenches.