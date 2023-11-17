Ravens coach shares tough announcement about Mark Andrews’ ankle injury

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shared some difficult news about Mark Andrews after the team’s 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.

Andrews suffered an ankle injury on the Ravens’ opening drive in the Week 11 game. He was initially termed questionable to return before being ruled out for the game.

Following the team’s victory, Harbaugh revealed that Andrews’ ankle injury was serious and likely to end the tight end’s season.

“Mark Andrews has a very serious ankle injury. It looks like a season-ending injury. So our prayers will be with Mark. Nobody cares more about the team … so it’s going to be hard for him,” Harbaugh said.

John Harbaugh provides an update on Mark Andrews: "It looks like a season-ending injury." pic.twitter.com/VJjpTanimO — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 17, 2023

Andrews had 2 catches for 23 yards before leaving the game. He entered the contest as Baltimore’s second-leading receiver in terms of catches and yards, while his 6 receiving touchdowns led the team.

The Ravens are now 8-3 following their win, which gives them two more wins than the Steelers and Browns, who each are 6-3.