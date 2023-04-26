Ravens could trade up for 1 offensive playmaker?

The Baltimore Ravens seem determined to upgrade their offense heading into 2023, and one NFL insider thinks they could trade up in the first round of the draft to do that.

In ESPN’s latest draft buzz column, Dan Graziano said it is a “possibility” that the Ravens could move up the board to draft Bijan Robinson if the former Texas running back is not taken in the top 10.

“Baltimore is focused on adding playmakers in an attempt to show Lamar Jackson it’s serious about bringing him back and building a better offense around him,” Graziano wrote.

The Ravens drafted JK Dobbins in the second round three years ago. The former Ohio State star has been extremely productive when healthy, but he sat out all of 2021 with a torn ACL and missed nine games last season with injuries.

Dobbins looked back to full strength when he averaged more than 7.0 yards per carry over the final month of the season, but perhaps the Ravens do not view him as a workhorse due to his durability concerns.

Robinson rushed for 1,580 yards and averaged a whopping 6.1 yards per carry at Texas last season. He scored 20 total touchdowns. He said he has met with two teams leading up to the draft, and the Ravens were not one of them.