Bijan Robinson says he met with 2 teams ahead of NFL Draft

Bijan Robinson is viewed by many analysts as the top running back in the 2023 NFL Draft, and we now know at least two teams that have shown interest in the former Texas star.

Robinson revealed during an interview on “The Dan Patrick Show” Thursday that he took official pre-draft visits with two teams. He said he has spoken with many teams but only met in-person with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bijan Robinson talks about the two teams he has had official visits with. Watch below #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/NXHHp4Ibom — JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) April 20, 2023

Both teams would make sense for Robinson. The Bucs have the 19th overall pick, which is right around where many expect Robinson to come off the board. Tampa Bay also released Leonard Fournette last month and could use running back depth, even if there has been talk about second-year back Rachaad White becoming a three-down player.

The Eagles have picks at No. 10 and No. 30, the latter of which would make more sense for Robinson. Philly could also trade back from either spot. Rashaad Penny, who signed a one-year deal with the Eagles this offseason that includes only $600,000 guaranteed, is currently listed as RB1 on the team’s depth chart. Miles Sanders departed in free agency and signed with the Carolina Panthers.

Robinson rushed for 1,580 yards and averaged a whopping 6.1 yards per carry at Texas last season. He scored 20 total touchdowns.