AFC exec slams report that linked team to Trey Lance

The Dallas Cowboys ultimately won the Trey Lance sweepstakes. But was there a scenario wherein the young quarterback could have ended up with the Baltimore Ravens?

A report indicated that Baltimore had interest in Lance, but Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta denied the report. The Ravens GM called the speculation “bad reporting” when asked about Lance during a press conference on Friday.

“I would say that’s just bad reporting,” DeCosta said Friday, via Kyle Phoenix Barber of SB Nations’ Ravens site. “If somebody calls you and asks if you’re interested in a player and you say ‘no’ does that mean you’re interested in that player?

“We’ve got good quarterbacks. We love our quarterbacks. We weren’t looking to add any quarterbacks at all this training camp. That’s what I would say on that.”

More from DeCosta:

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini initially reported that Baltimore was one of two AFC teams — along with the Buffalo Bills — that “had conversations” regarding Lance. While DeCosta did not deny that a conversation involving Lance took place, the Ravens exec claims the talks were completely one-sided.

The Ravens’ QB room consists of former MVP Lamar Jackson with veteran backups Josh Johnson and Tyler Huntley behind him.