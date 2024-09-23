 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 23, 2024

Ravens sign former Pro Bowl pass rusher

September 23, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Yannick Ngakoue smiles

May 22, 2018; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) takes a break during organized team activities at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are bolstering their pass rush by bringing in a former Pro Bowl player.

The Ravens on Monday added Yannick Ngakoue to their practice squad to allow him to practice with the team this week. Ngakoue could have a chance of playing in Week 4 if he is able to ramp up in time.

Ngakoue previously spent part of the 2020 season with the Ravens, where he collected three sacks in nine games. His best seasons came with the Jacksonville Jaguars and he has largely bounced around the league for the past few years. He spent 2023 with the Chicago Bears, where he had four sacks in 13 games.

The Ravens have had a highly effective pass rush this season to the tune of 10 sacks in three games, so this may wind up being a depth move first and foremost. Still, Baltimore clearly wants more reinforcements after a 1-2 start to the year.

Article Tags

Baltimore RavensYannick Ngakoue
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus