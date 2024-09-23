Ravens sign former Pro Bowl pass rusher

The Baltimore Ravens are bolstering their pass rush by bringing in a former Pro Bowl player.

The Ravens on Monday added Yannick Ngakoue to their practice squad to allow him to practice with the team this week. Ngakoue could have a chance of playing in Week 4 if he is able to ramp up in time.

Ravens are signing veteran OLB Yannick Ngakoue to their practice squad, per source. Gives him opportunity to get reacquainted with defense and ramp up. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 23, 2024

Ngakoue previously spent part of the 2020 season with the Ravens, where he collected three sacks in nine games. His best seasons came with the Jacksonville Jaguars and he has largely bounced around the league for the past few years. He spent 2023 with the Chicago Bears, where he had four sacks in 13 games.

The Ravens have had a highly effective pass rush this season to the tune of 10 sacks in three games, so this may wind up being a depth move first and foremost. Still, Baltimore clearly wants more reinforcements after a 1-2 start to the year.