Reported details surface from Tyreek Hill assault investigation

June 21, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Tyreek Hill runs with the ball

Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill is under investigation for an alleged physical altercation that took place over the weekend at a marina in Miami, and some new details from the incident have surfaced.

A tipster told Local 10 News in Florida on Tuesday that Hill was involved in a disagreement on Sunday evening with an employee who was working at the Haulover Marina in Miami. The disagreement supposedly ended with the Dolphins star hitting the other man. Police were seen at the marina on Monday and later confirmed Hill is under investigation for a possible assault/battery, though no details were disclosed.

According to Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 in Miami, Hill allegedly slapped the marina worker on the back of the head after the wide receiver’s friends tried to board a boat without permission.

Slater was told the crew member did not want to press charges as of Tuesday, but police are still investigating.

Hill had a career-high 1,710 receiving yards in his first season with the Dolphins last year. This is not the first time the 29-year-old has been the subject of a police investigation.

