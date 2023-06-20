Tyreek Hill being investigated for alleged assault in Miami

Tyreek Hill may be in trouble after an alleged incident that took place in Miami over the weekend.

The Miami Dolphins receiver is being investigated for supposedly hitting a man at popular local boating spot Haulover Marina, per Ian Margol of Local 10 News in Florida. According to a tip sent to Local 10 News, Hill apparently got into a disagreement around 6 PM Sunday with an employee working for one of the charter companies based at Haulover Marina. The disagreement ended with the Dolphins star allegedly hitting the employee.

Margol adds that it is unclear if the man was injured. Police were seen at the marina on Monday however and later confirmed that an investigation was underway. You can read the full report here.

TMZ Sports says that police also confirmed to them that Hill was being investigated for “an alleged assault/battery.” The outlet further notes that Hill shared a picture to his Instagram Story indicating that he was out on a boat Sunday, which was Father’s Day.

More details trickled in from Miami radio host Andy Slater as well. Slater reports that the disagreement began when Hill’s crew supposedly tried boarding the boat without permission. Hill then allegedly slapped the employee in the back of the head. The employee doesn’t want to press charges at this time though, Slater adds.

The seven-time Pro Bowler Hill is one of the top wideouts in all of football and is coming off a season in which he posted a career-high 1,710 receiving yards (second in the league behind only Justin Jefferson). Though Hill has mostly stayed out of trouble lately, he has had some big legal issues before.