Realistic date for Dak Prescott return revealed

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appears to be making a rapid recovery from the thumb surgery he had earlier this month, but he still has some significant hurdles to clear before he can return to the lineup.

Prescott recently got the stitches removed from his right thumb. While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said he is optimistic Prescott will be able to return in the next week or two, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Wednesday that Dak only has an “outside shot” to play in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is not expected to practice today, having just gotten his stitches out of his surgically repaired thumb. This week appears too ambitious though he does have an outside shot for next week vs. the #Rams. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2022

By that timeline, the earliest Prescott would be back is probably when the Cowboys face the Philadelphia Eagles on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 6. The team may also use extra caution with Prescott now that they have won both of their games with Cooper Rush as their starter.

Jones said earlier this week that there is still one big question remaining with Prescott’s recovery. Initial reports indicated that Prescott could be out 6-8 weeks, but Jones has been far more optimistic than that.