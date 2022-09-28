 Skip to main content
Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Realistic date for Dak Prescott return revealed

September 28, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Dak Prescott in a helmet

Aug 26, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) smiles while on the field before the game against the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appears to be making a rapid recovery from the thumb surgery he had earlier this month, but he still has some significant hurdles to clear before he can return to the lineup.

Prescott recently got the stitches removed from his right thumb. While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said he is optimistic Prescott will be able to return in the next week or two, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Wednesday that Dak only has an “outside shot” to play in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams.

By that timeline, the earliest Prescott would be back is probably when the Cowboys face the Philadelphia Eagles on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 6. The team may also use extra caution with Prescott now that they have won both of their games with Cooper Rush as their starter.

Jones said earlier this week that there is still one big question remaining with Prescott’s recovery. Initial reports indicated that Prescott could be out 6-8 weeks, but Jones has been far more optimistic than that.

