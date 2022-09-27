 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, September 27, 2022

Jerry Jones says 1 question remains with Dak Prescott recovery

September 27, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Dak Prescott throws a pass in warmups

Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Jones has been consistently optimistic about Dak Prescott returning from his thumb injury sooner than expected, but the Dallas Cowboys owner says there is one main factor that will determine when Prescott is back.

Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that Prescott has made “amazing” progress with his recovery from thumb surgery. He expects the quarterback to be able to play in the next week or two, though it is hard to predict exactly when Prescott will be able to grip and throw the ball.

That seems like a pretty significant variable. While Prescott obviously feels great and has hit all his benchmarks, the Cowboys clearly will not have the full picture until he tries to grip and throw. Fortunately for them, they have won both of their games that Cooper Rush started.

Jones previously said he is rooting for Rush to play well enough to create a quarterback controversy. He had extremely high praise for Rush again on Tuesday.

Prescott is not going to lose his job to Rush. What could happen, though, is the Cowboys deciding to be extra cautious with Prescott given that Rush is finding ways to help them win games. You can’t ask for a better situation than that with an injured starter.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus