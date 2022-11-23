Reason Cardinals fired coach Sean Kugler revealed

The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler over the weekend, and some details have been released about the incident that led to the decision.

Kugler was fired after the Cardinals were informed that he allegedly groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City, ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss reports. Mexican authorities were notified of the incident and told the Cardinals, who sent Kugler back to Arizona on a flight Monday morning.

The Cardinals were in Mexico City for their “Monday Night Football” game against the San Francisco 49ers. They lost the game badly 38-10. Kugler was fired before the game, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury admitted that it is “challenging anytime you make a staff change in that type of manner.”

Kugler, 56, had been with the Cardinals since 2019. He originally served as their offensive line coach and then added run game coordinator duties in 2021.

Kugler played college football at UTEP and has had two separate stints coaching his alma mater. In addition to the Cardinals, Kugler has coached the Lions, Bills, Steelers and Broncos.