Tom Brady, Gisele reportedly headed for divorce

There have been numerous reports in recent months that Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are having marital issues, and it now sounds like they are headed for a divorce.

According to Sara Nathan and Emily Smith of Page Six, Brady and Gisele have both retained divorce attorneys. The two have been living separately for several weeks now and are beginning the process of dividing their assets.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source told Page Six. “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Brady and Bundchen share two children together, 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian. The belief is that they would share custody.

Many have speculated that Brady essentially chose football over his marriage when he changed his mind about retiring and returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One Page Six source said Gisele made it clear that she was concerned about Brady playing football but that it is “not just one thing. The couple is said to have had “a series of blowups” in recent years.

Brady has reportedly been living in Tampa during the NFL season, while Gisele has been in Miami. The supermodel discussed Brady’s return to football in a recent interview.

Brady, 45, and Bundchen, 42, got married in 2009.