Gisele discusses Tom Brady’s return to football in new interview

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen are having some difficulties in their marriage, according to numerous reports. The reports say that the friction is due to Brady’s return for another NFL season after retiring earlier this offseason.

One report says that while Brady is living in Tampa for the NFL season, Gisele has been in Miami. We don’t know exactly what is going on with their marriage, but it seems like Gisele is no longer putting her professional and extra-family pursuits on hold.

The supermodel posed for a cover story in Elle. She spoke with them for an interview as part of the story, and even discussed Brady’s return for a 23rd season.

“Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bunchden said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Gisele sounds like she has made it clear with Brady that she wants him at home and with the family. But she also seems like she is not forcing him to do anything, recognizing he needs to do what makes him happy.

However, what makes Brady happy (playing football) may not make Gisele happy (wants him with the family), and therein lies the conflict. Brady is talking these days like this season might be his last.