Myles Garrett says he learned lesson from his car crash

Myles Garrett on Friday spoke with the media for the first time since his frightening car accident, and the Cleveland Browns said he feels very fortunate to be alive. He also vowed to be a lot more careful on the road going forward.

Garrett, whose left eye was noticeably red from a ruptured blood vessel, confirmed what police said about his crash. The 26-year-old was driving with a female passenger after leaving the Browns’ facility on Monday when he swerved to avoid an animal and went off the road. His Porsche flipped several times before coming to rest. He said he felt like he had a “guardian angel” watching over him and that the incident will serve as a “wakeup call.”

“It’s definitely a wakeup call for, you know, just trying to be smart overall with driving and don’t take it for granted,” Garrett said. “I’m grateful I’m able to still be here. … This is definitely a call to me to be more safe with my driving and pay attention to my speed and my surroundings.”

You can hear more of Garrett’s remarks below:

#Browns DE Myles Garrett reflects on Monday’s accident; says it’s a “wake up call” to drive safer; felt he had a guardian Angel watching over him & his passenger. Not in video but Garrett did thank Ohio State Highway Patrol & first responders for taking care of them. pic.twitter.com/J1xZ0jPrnD — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) September 30, 2022

Garrett was issued a citation after the crash for failure to control his vehicle. He was driving in a 45-mph zone and admitted to a responding officer that he was speeding at the time he swerved off the road.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Garrett has been cited for speeding in Ohio at least seven times since the Browns drafted him in 2017.

Both Garrett and his passenger were wearing their seatbelts, which likely prevented serious injuries. In addition to the rupture blood vessel in his eye, Garrett also suffered a strained shoulder, strained bicep and cut on his wrist. He said he is still unsure if he will be cleared to play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.