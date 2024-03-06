Reason why Tyreek Hill had divorce drama revealed

Tyreek Hill and his wife have been working through some issues over the past few months, and the Miami Dolphins star recently opened up about how the drama began.

Court records in Broward County, Fla., show that Hill filed for a divorce from his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, in January. Hill then filed to drop the petition and the case was dismissed just eight days later, according to TMZ.

Not long after word surfaced that Hill had filed for divorce, the wide receiver spoke about the situation on the streaming platform Twitch. He said the petition never should have been filed and that he has since fired the person who was partially responsible.

“It sucks that me and my wife gotta go through that,” Hill said back in January, via Bryan Fonseca of the New York Post. “Like yeah, public records says it and right now we’re in a spot of fixing it. I fired the f–king bonehead that did that mistake. Now it sucks.”

Hill spoke about the situation again during the latest episode of “The Pivot” podcast, which was released on Tuesday. The 30-year-old admitted to hosts Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder that he and his wife had a disagreement earlier this year over how they would divide assets if they ever split. That was the primary cause of the rough patch that they are now working through.

“We had conversations about a postnup,” Hill said, as transcribed by TMZ. “That was really where it all spiraled from. … All I’m going to say is, s— gets weird when you tell people outside your family. You feel me?”

Hill and Vaccaro got married in November during the Dolphins’ bye week. They had been engaged since 2021, and Hill told reporters at the time that he caught Vaccaro by surprise when he asked if she wanted to finally tie the knot in the middle of the season.

The relationship drama is not all Hill has had to deal with in his personal life this offseason, as he is also facing a new lawsuit.