Tyreek Hill responds to Instagram model Sophie Hall’s lawsuit

A lawyer for Tyreek Hill has responded to a lawsuit that was filed last week against the Miami Dolphins wide receiver.

On Feb. 23, Instagram model Sophie Hall filed a lawsuit in Broward County, Fla. circuit court over an injury she claims she sustained at Hill’s home. Hall claimed she signed her son up to participate in a football camp run by Hill, and Hill reached out to her and invited her to come to his home in June 2023. While at his mansion in South Florida, Hill invited Hall to do some football drills with her.

Hall claims Hill injured her in a pass-rushing drill in response to being embarrassed by her in a previous drill. She says she suffered a fractured leg and that Hill downplayed the injury.

Influencer Sophie Hall is suing NFL star Tyreek Hill for battery, assault, and negligence, seeking damages over $50,000 She claims Hill felt 'humiliated' when she managed to 'hold her own' and even knock him backwards during a football lesson in his Florida backyard "The… pic.twitter.com/QgqPxfi3BM — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) February 28, 2024

Hill’s lawyer issued a response to ESPN Dolphins reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques and said that the suit was filed to “generate bad publicity for Mr. Hill in an attempt to ‘scare tactic’ him into personally covering the cost of Ms. Hall’s medical bills.”

Hill’s attorney says Hall suffered her leg injury tripping over a dog during the drill. Hill’s attorney claims that information was intentionally omitted from the lawsuit.

Hall is seeking between $50,001 and $75,000 from a jury trial. Hill’s attorney says there is a pending homeowner’s insurance claim over the injury sustained by Hall.

The Dolphins are aware of the lawsuit and have been in contact with the league about it.