Reddit user goes viral for perfect Lamar Jackson prediction

The non-exclusive franchise tag is a tool that is rarely utilized by NFL teams, which is why many were surprised when the Baltimore Ravens went that route with Lamar Jackson. One Reddit user saw it coming and was roasted for delivering what turned out to be an accurate prediction.

On Feb. 20, a Reddit user with the handle Dry_Opinion_1594 wrote a post explaining why the Ravens would be wise to use the non-exclusive tag on Jackson. You can read the detailed rationale below:

“A non-exclusive tag would allow them to franchise him 3 straight times, at an average cost of about $40M/year. An exclusive tag means any long term deal would start with 2 years, and $100M guaranteed as a starting point,” the Reddit user wrote. “It’s quite unlikely a team will give Lamar a 5 year, fully guaranteed, $250M contract as he is looking for, plus an additional 2 first round picks.

“By using the non-exclusive tag, the Ravens can negotiate from a much stronger starting point, as (sic) if they give him a 5 year, $250M contract, they will be unable to field a competitive roster. Additionally, the non-exclusive tags allow them to go year to year, with a QB whose athleticism and injuries are becoming more of a concern.”

Many Ravens fans and other Reddit users were triggered by the suggestion. One bashed the original poster for thinking a team would give Deshaun Watson three first-round picks and $250 million guaranteed but Jackson would not be able to get that. That poster’s response was “upvoted” 351 times, which basically means that many people agreed with him or her.

“A team literally just gave three 1sts and a 250M contract to DeShaun Watson and you seriously think nobody is touching Lamar for 2? Lemme get some of that koolaid when you’re done with it,” Reddit user Lonely_Beer replied.

To this point, the original poster’s prediction has been completely accurate. Jackson is reportedly sticking to his huge financial demands, and there has been no indication that any team is willing to give up multiple first-round picks and sign him to a deal like Watson’s.

Watson’s $250 million guaranteed contract is a total outlier. Jackson can’t seem to accept that. While at least one team may have interest in the former MVP, it is looking like the non-exclusive franchise tag was the right move for Baltimore.