Falcons’ Arthur Smith makes noteworthy Lamar Jackson admission

How much thought did the Atlanta Falcons give to pursuing Lamar Jackson? The answer may depend on who you ask.

In an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” Friday, Falcons coach Arthur Smith suggested that the organization had discussed adding Jackson, but ultimately opted against it.

“Everything that becomes available around the league, if it can improve your roster, we discuss. That’s at every position, whether that’s the fifth corner or the backup gunner on a punt, we’re always going to look to add at every position,” Smith said when asked if the Falcons had discussed Jackson. “Those discussions happen all day, every day. I understand some players get more attention than others, but absolutely we did.”

The Falcons had previously downplayed any links to Jackson, with owner Arthur Blank naming one big reason for sticking with Desmond Ridder instead. That does not mean Jackson was not discussed, but those talks apparently did not go far.

Ultimately, a big sticking point on Jackson for a lot of teams relates to money. That may be part of Atlanta’s issue, too.