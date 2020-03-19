Redskins RB Derrius Guice not practicing social distancing

Doctors and officials have been stressing the importance of social distancing as the coronavirus outbreak continues to worsen across the United States, but at least one NFL player does not seem overly concerned about potentially contracting or spreading COVID-19.

Despite numerous warnings to avoid any unnecessary gatherings or interactions with other people, Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice shared a photo on social media Wednesday night that showed him hanging out with at least six other people on a yacht. It’s unclear if there were others on the boat, but those in the photo certainly didn’t seem concerned about keeping their distance from one another.

Government officials at the federal and state level have repeatedly asked people to adhere to guidelines for preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and those include avoiding social gatherings. Photos like the one we saw from Guice are what ultimately lead to stricter shutdowns, such as the “shelter in place” policy they’re currently using in San Francisco and other areas.

Guice’s decision to hang out with a group of friends and post it on social media is not unlike what we saw with former Ms. Nevada State’s defiant tweet about social distancing.