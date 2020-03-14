Former Ms. Nevada State 2019 Katie Williams goes viral over defiant Red Robin tweet

A woman named Katie Williams went viral on Twitter Saturday night over her defiant tweet and both flippant and ignorant attitude towards the coronavirus pandemic.

Williams, who says on Twitter that she is Ms. Nevada State 2019, responded to a tweet from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recommending people not go out to help contain the coronavirus pandemic. Williams proudly responded that she “went to a crowded Red Robin” and “it was delicious.”

I just went to a crowded Red Robin and I'm 30. It was delicious, and I took my sweet time eating my meal. Because this is America. And I'll do what I want. — Katie Williams (@realkatiejow) March 14, 2020

Williams has several other tweets blaming the media for causing hysteria and says people should live their lives.

Don't let hysteria form you into a hermit. Be cautious and be aware of your surroundings. Just enjoy your family and wait for the next news cycle.#RT#COVIDー19 — Katie Williams (@realkatiejow) March 14, 2020

The media wants you to freak out. Don't let them dictate your life.#COVIDー19 — Katie Williams (@realkatiejow) March 15, 2020

Williams also does not seem to understand how seemingly healthy people can spread the virus.

How can you spread a virus, if you're healthy and aren't carrying it?#COVIDー19 — Katie Williams (@realkatiejow) March 15, 2020

She must have missed the part about people carrying the virus despite being asymptomatic. Not everyone’s health is terribly affected by the virus, and those infected don’t necessarily show symptoms right away (incubation period is believed to be possibly 14 days). She also does not seem to understand that the socially responsible move is to practice distancing to avoid spreading the virus to those who are most at risk, such as older people and those with preexisting health issues.

Williams and others like her may not want their lives to be dictated to them, which could ultimately lead the government to issue mandated shutdowns.

Notably, Williams claimed last year that her beauty queen title was taken away from her due to her political views. She is running for a spot on the Board of Trustees in the Clark County School District in Nevada.